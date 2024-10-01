Chennai Corporation to develop mobile app for street vendor registration

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Town Vending Committee is planning to develop a mobile app for vendor registration in the city.

GCC will start verifying the contact numbers of 33,558 registered vendors, issuing new chip-enabled ID cards, procuring smart carts with GCC logos using CSR funds, and marking vending-permitted areas using GIS, according to a list of decisions taken in a series of seven meetings held with stakeholders presided over by the committee under the Revenue Department.

As per a resolution passed recently at the council meeting held on September 27, the committee comprises the City Health Officer, Chief Engineer (Public Works), Assistant Commissioners of Police (Law and Order and Traffic), one representative from the Vendors’ Association, two representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community organisations, one representative from the Residents’ Welfare Association, and six representatives from street vendors, totalling 15 members.

In a recent meeting held on September 20, the compilation of Action Taken Reports (ATR) from previous sessions was up for review. In this, it was mentioned that the the old identification cards with the chip should be collected and replaced with a new one.

The biometric data collection for omitted vendors in Zone 4 was undertaken and a special camp for those unaccounted for in many other parts of the city will also be done, the list stated.

Street vending will be prohibited near schools, hospitals, and places of worship, in compliance with the Madras High Court orders. A discussion on regulating traffic and pedestrian movement in street vending localities was also discussed, as per information from official sources.

Designated vending zones have been established in various areas, including Zones 2, 8, and 15, in response to an increasing number of vendors. The committee is also considering requests for additional saleable areas with proper spacing in vending zones.

Few decisions made: Kodambakkam Zone (X): Concerns about increasing vendors led to a request to declare additional saleable areas. Valasaravakkam Zone (XI): Police and municipal officials were advised against removing long-standing fish stalls near Porur, and consultations were encouraged to facilitate street vendors. Manali (II) and Alandur (XII) Zones: The area near the hospital on Nanganallur Main Road is to be designated as a saleable area only up to 100 meters from the hospital. Madhavaram Zone (III): 6x4 feet areas can be designated as saleable, with necessary spacing between shops. Perungudi Zone (XIV): The main road abutting Selena Estate Ltd was accepted as a saleable area, while certain areas marked in green and red were designated as non-saleable. Sholinganallur Zone (XV): A specific area at Semmanjeri was proposed for sale.

