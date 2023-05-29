Chennai Corporation to develop infrastructure for improving air quality

May 29, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation is planning to implement civic infrastructure projects, such as LPG crematoriums, non-motorised transport infrastructure and mechanisation of road sweeping that improve air quality in the polluted zones of the city.

The Central Pollution Control Board officials are on a field visit to Chennai Corporation zones to assess the progress of projects to improve air quality in the city. The officials will also explore the feasibility of developing more projects to improve air quality.

“The zones, such as Manali, Ambattur and Tiruvottiyur are polluted. GCC is planning to implement more projects such as setting up of fountains, development of greenery along road medians and improvement of road sweeping mechanisation to improve air quality,” said an official. In the past few months, GCC has developed many fountains that have improved air quality in the areas, officials said. More fountains will be developed at road junctions.

On Tuesday, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board and Chennai Corporation will inspect the skywalk in T.Nagar, to assess the impact on air quality in the commercial area. “Traffic congestion will reduce because of the skywalk. Once traffic congestion is reduced, the pollution by vehicles will reduce along the stretch. We will propose more skywalks along congested roads to improve air quality,” said an official.

Chennai Corporation will also identify congested stretches in the city to improve non-motorised transport. According to estimates, skywalks have been proposed in more than four congested areas with multi modal integration. The localities include Guindy and Washermenpet.

Door-to-door clearance of garbage, bio-mining, road sweeping and conversion of crematoriums to LPG crematoriums will improve air quality. Proposals for such projects will be sent to the government shortly. Ten wood fire gasifier crematoriums will be converted to LPG crematoriums.

