Chennai Corporation to develop an eco park on 100 acres of Perungudi dump yard

January 23, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The eco park will be developed after the reclamation of the land and the work is expected to be completed in May 2024, say senior officials

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to develop an eco park on 100 acres of area after reclamation of the Perungudi dump yard.

A meeting of senior officials of the State government was held on Monday to protect Pallikaranai marshland. Every day, 2,500 tonnes of waste is dumped in Perungudi.

The work on reclamation of the dump yard is expected to be completed in May 2024, the civic officials said.

The State government has asked the Corporation and various departments to explore the feasibility of eco restoration of Pallikaranai marshland. Following the protests by residents a few days ago, the eco restoration is likely to be taken up based on detailed project report, the officials said. 

The Corporation has handed over more than 445 acres of land to the Forest Department for eco restoration on the southern side of the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road. 

The remaining portion of the marshland on the northern part of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road is not likely to be handed over to the Forest Department. Instead, the civic agencies will utilise the area for processing of garden waste, construction debris and processing of 1,000 tonnes of waste after bio mining, the civic officials said. 

The State government will conduct a series of coordination meetings of various line agencies to take steps to prevent pollution of the Pallikaranai marshland, it was resolved at Monday’s meeting.

