Chennai Corporation to desilt channels on the premises of 20 major industries in Manali to prevent flooding

Chennai Mayor Priya urged the officials at a review meeting launch desilting work inside the industrial area in Manali as part of flood prevention measures

Manali zone was one of the worst hit in north Chennai during flooding caused by northeast monsoon last year. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation will begin desilting of channels on the premises of 20 major industries in Manali to prevent flooding in northern parts of Chennai. The civic body has held a consultation with representatives of major industries in this regard.

At a review meeting by Mayor R. Priya on Friday, the civic officials listed the challenges faced by local residents during the northeast monsoon and the need for reviving the natural watercourse inside industrial premises in Manali, which is the largest zone in area.

As major polluting industries are located in Manali, flooding and industrial pollution have been the major civic issues faced by residents in the zone. As many as 1.66 lakh residents on 1,157 streets in the zone have been affected by floods and industrial pollution, the officials said.

Officials and elected representatives at the meeting on Friday stressed on the need for initiatives to mitigate flooding and control industrial pollution.

The Mayor urged the officials to complete infrastructure projects in the area to implement 255 resolutions passed at the three meetings by ward committee in the zone. As many as five major stretches of natural watercourse, including three drains inside SRF premises, will be desilted ahead of the monsoon. Industries have been asked to send engineers to the site of desilting to prevent damage to underground pipelines during the work.

As many as 147 roads have been proposed to be developed in the area in 2022-2023. Work on development of 108 roads is under way and 6.54 km of 29 roads have been developed in the area. Work on the link road between Manali Expressway and Burma Nagar in Ward 16 was taken up in May.

Work on Kadapakkam Main Road in Ward 16 was completed in June. New roads have been developed on stretches such as Manali New Town First Street in Ward 15.

In a bid to promote public health in the polluted industrial area, the civic body has started work on health and wellness centres in Pudhu Nappalayam in Ward 15 and MMDA 37th Street in Ward 19. Work on development of three more centres will be taken up shortly. Tenders for another three centres will be floated next week.

As many as 21 new toilet buildings will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹4.33 crore. Twenty-four new parks, restoration of Ariyalur lake, Miyawaki forests in three wards, and work on development of bio CNG plant in Chinna Sekkadu with 100 tonne capacity were reviewed.