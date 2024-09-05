Chennai Corporation to conduct mass cleaning in all parks on Friday

The Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct a mass cleaning programme in all parks in the city on Friday.

According to a press release, the civic body will start the mass cleaning exercise at 6 a.m. and it is expected to be completed at noon. The GCC manages 871 parks in the 15 zones of the city, including 616 parks outsourced for maintenance, 88 adopted by corporate entities, private agencies and 165 maintained by the civic body. All the 871 parks will remain open for the walkers during the programme.

Mayor R.Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran will inspect the drive. All zonal officers have been directed to depute required labour and conservancy staff to participate in the cleaning programme. The GCC will collect data on damages in the parks, prepare an estimate for undertaking repair work and submit it to the GCC Park Headquarters.

All regional deputy commissioners have been asked to closely monitor the mass cleaning work. Nodal officers have also been posted to oversee the programme.

Chennai Corporation maintains 14 parks in Tiruvottiyur, 32 in Manali, 63 in Madhavaram, 56 in Tondiarpet, 27 in Royapuram, 48 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 92 in Ambattur, 41 in Anna Nagar, 42 in Teynampet, 59 in Kodambakkam, 83 in Valasaravakkam, 70 in Alandur, 82 in Adyar, 71 in Perungudi and 91 in Sholinganallur. Two parks have been taken over by CMRL for metro rail projects in the city.

