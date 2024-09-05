ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation to conduct mass cleaning in all parks on Friday

Published - September 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

All parks in the city will remain open for walkers during the mass cleaning drive

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct a mass cleaning programme in all parks in the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the civic body will start the mass cleaning exercise at 6 a.m. and it is expected to be completed at noon. The GCC manages 871 parks in the 15 zones of the city, including 616 parks outsourced for maintenance, 88 adopted by corporate entities, private agencies and 165 maintained by the civic body. All the 871 parks will remain open for the walkers during the programme.

Mayor R.Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran will inspect the drive. All zonal officers have been directed to depute required labour and conservancy staff to participate in the cleaning programme. The GCC will collect data on damages in the parks, prepare an estimate for undertaking repair work and submit it to the GCC Park Headquarters. 

All regional deputy commissioners have been asked to closely monitor the mass cleaning work. Nodal officers have also been posted to oversee the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chennai Corporation maintains 14 parks in Tiruvottiyur, 32 in Manali, 63 in Madhavaram, 56 in Tondiarpet, 27 in Royapuram, 48 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 92 in Ambattur, 41 in Anna Nagar, 42 in Teynampet, 59 in Kodambakkam, 83 in Valasaravakkam, 70 in Alandur, 82 in Adyar, 71 in Perungudi and 91 in Sholinganallur. Two parks have been taken over by CMRL for metro rail projects in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US