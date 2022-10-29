Chennai Corporation to complete street vendors’ survey soon

Vending and non-vending zones to be notified in all the 15 zones of the city

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 00:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai Corporation will soon complete the survey of street vendors in various parts of the city, and notify the vending zones and non-vending zones in all 15 zones.

Councillors in various wards of the city, at the council meeting on Friday, said the private agency that was enumerating street vendors was carrying out the work without consulting the local councillors. Corporation officials said the vending and non-vending zones would be finalised by the vending committees after the enumeration in each of the 15 zones. The city has more than 30,000 street vendors. However, the records show that the number is three times more. The correct data on street vendors is expected after the survey, officials said.

Renaming UPHCs

At the council meeting on Friday, resolutions were passed to change the names of urban primary health centres in each locality. The council also passed a resolution for the animal care project for modernised animal birth control centres in areas such as Lloyds Road and Kannammapet. More centres are likely to be developed in the southern parts of the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution was also passed to identify and appoint a project management consultant to implement ERP 2.0, in line with the latest trends in digital technology standards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app