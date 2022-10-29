Chennai Corporation to complete street vendors’ survey soon

Vending and non-vending zones to be notified in all the 15 zones of the city

The Chennai Corporation will soon complete the survey of street vendors in various parts of the city, and notify the vending zones and non-vending zones in all 15 zones.

Councillors in various wards of the city, at the council meeting on Friday, said the private agency that was enumerating street vendors was carrying out the work without consulting the local councillors. Corporation officials said the vending and non-vending zones would be finalised by the vending committees after the enumeration in each of the 15 zones. The city has more than 30,000 street vendors. However, the records show that the number is three times more. The correct data on street vendors is expected after the survey, officials said.

Renaming UPHCs

At the council meeting on Friday, resolutions were passed to change the names of urban primary health centres in each locality. The council also passed a resolution for the animal care project for modernised animal birth control centres in areas such as Lloyds Road and Kannammapet. More centres are likely to be developed in the southern parts of the city.

A resolution was also passed to identify and appoint a project management consultant to implement ERP 2.0, in line with the latest trends in digital technology standards.