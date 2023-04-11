ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation to complete installation of lights at all unlit spots in city, shortly

April 11, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The installation of the streetlights and high mast lamps will be undertaken under the Nirbhaya Fund; over 10,000 lights are to be installed

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

The aim of the initiative is to help make streets safer, especially for women | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B

The installation of 10,569 streetlights and high mast lamps, in unlit areas of Chennai, is set to be completed shortly. The lights will be set up with funds from the Nirbhaya Fund, with the objective of making streets safer, especially for women.

 According to data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), a total of 745 streetlights and high mast lamps will be installed in unlit areas, 1,104 in developing areas and 395 at Chennai Metro stations. At present, a total of 20 high mast lamps have been installed in various parts of the city. 

As many as 1,997 rusted poles of streetlights have also been identified for replacement, and 3,830 additional posts will be installed in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on installation of streetlights under the Nirbhaya Funds has been 100% completed in Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

The GCC has also completed 81% of the work in Tiruvottiyur, 99% in Royapuram, 94% in Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar, 96% in Teynampet and 94% in Kodambakkam zone. The largest number of light fittings have been installed at dark spots in Teynampet.

The Valasaravakkam zone has reported the least number of dark spots, and just 39 streetlights have been installed in the zone.

In phase two of this project under the Nirbhaya Fund, more than 6% of the 1,400 streetlights have been installed. Work on installation of 1,200 streetlights under phase two will be completed this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US