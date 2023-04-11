Chennai Corporation to complete installation of lights at all unlit spots in city, shortly

April 11, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The installation of 10,569 streetlights and high mast lamps, in unlit areas of Chennai, is set to be completed shortly. The lights will be set up with funds from the Nirbhaya Fund, with the objective of making streets safer, especially for women.

According to data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), a total of 745 streetlights and high mast lamps will be installed in unlit areas, 1,104 in developing areas and 395 at Chennai Metro stations. At present, a total of 20 high mast lamps have been installed in various parts of the city.

As many as 1,997 rusted poles of streetlights have also been identified for replacement, and 3,830 additional posts will be installed in the city.

Work on installation of streetlights under the Nirbhaya Funds has been 100% completed in Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

The GCC has also completed 81% of the work in Tiruvottiyur, 99% in Royapuram, 94% in Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar, 96% in Teynampet and 94% in Kodambakkam zone. The largest number of light fittings have been installed at dark spots in Teynampet.

The Valasaravakkam zone has reported the least number of dark spots, and just 39 streetlights have been installed in the zone.

In phase two of this project under the Nirbhaya Fund, more than 6% of the 1,400 streetlights have been installed. Work on installation of 1,200 streetlights under phase two will be completed this summer.