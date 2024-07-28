GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation to commence mass clean-up, vehicle removal drive in all zones

Published - July 28, 2024 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Ripon building, the seat of Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai. File

A view of the Ripon building, the seat of Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will initiate a mass cleanup and removal of abandoned vehicles across all its zones from July 29, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran announced on July 27, 2024. This follows a pilot drive in three zones starting July 22.

In a tweet, Mr. Kumaragurubaran stated, “GCC has started the mass cleanup drive of bus route roads (BRR) on July 22 in three zones on a pilot basis. From July 29 onwards, the drive will be conducted in all 15 zones simultaneously. Abandoned vehicles will also be removed in parallel.”

Speaking to The Hindu, he said another round of mass cleaning will take place and is expected to be completed before the monsoon kicks in September.

Earlier, the Commissioner inspected various rescue centres and kitchens in schools and community centres in several zones, including Anna Nagar, Royapuram, and Adyar. He directed medical officers to ensure essential facilities such as electricity, drinking water, cellphone charging facilities, toilets, and generators are available at these centres.

He urged officials to expedite the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Elephant Gate Bridge (worth ₹39.73 crore), railway flyover at Ganesapuram (₹226.5 crore) and Bhojaraja Nagar level-crossing (₹30.13 crore).

Additionally, Mr.Kumaragurubaran inspected the construction of a playground worth ₹6.20 crore at Kannapar Thidal and rainwater collection structures at Andrews Church Complex. He instructed on North-East monsoon preparedness — desilting stormwater drains and keeping vehicles and machines ready for rescue operations, the release stated.

