Chennai Corporation to close incomplete drains using centring sheets to prevent accidents

The Hindu Bureau October 23, 2022 21:59 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation will close more than 100 incomplete drains using centring sheets and make arrangements for pumping the water in such stretches.

Following the death of a person in a drain work implemented by the Highways Department, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to start work on closing incomplete drains and installing pumps in the such stretches ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The drains will get double barricades to prevent accidents, officials said.

The Corporation will complete the work in three days, officials added.