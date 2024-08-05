Chennai Corporation to check ownership documents regarding Kodungaiyur land

The Greater Chennai Corporation will review ownership of a land it reclaimed after 40 years by verifying layouts and gift deed in Kodungaiyur. The ownership is disputed by an MLA of the Congress party.

In May, the Corporation cleared a compound wall that was encroaching the entrance of the road in Ganapathy Street Krishnamoorthy Nagar in Kodungaiyur under Ward 37, Zone 4 after 40 years since it was erected by a private party, according to zonal officials.

In July, when the officials began efforts to lay a road in that location, Kodungaiyur residents claimed, Velachery Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana had interfered during the eviction and road laying process a few weeks ago and stopped officials from undertaking the process.

When contacted, Velachery MLA claimed the land pocket was bought years ago by his father, and later owned by Mr. Maulaana and his siblings. “The Corporation had bought land here from an individual who submitted a layout claiming that there was a road running through our property

The source stated, “When the layout for the land bought was submitted, the OSR and road portion should have been passed over to the GCC as a gift deed. A layout copy with DTCP [Directorate of Town and Country Planning] approval has been requested with the Corporation by higher authorities.”

“The MLA has met with the GCC. He maintained that the area is his ancestral property. But, if gift deed documents and layouts are pointing otherwise, the Corporation will evict the current occupiers,” the source mentioned.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “GCC will protect its landed properties by way of a compound wall with grills. [The] Type [of] design has been communicated to field offices for preparing estimates. A special drive will be launched in this aspect soon.”

