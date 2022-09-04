Chennai Corporation to change boundaries of zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation will undertake delimitation of boundaries of existing zones.

A few months ago, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru had announced that the boundaries of zones will be redrawn to facilitate better coordination within the officials of wards in Assembly constituencies. At present, the Corporation has 15 zones, covering 426 sq. km. of the city.

On Saturday, various residents’ associations shared on social media details about the process of delimitation. Corporation officials said the work on delimitation of boundaries was under way and various permutations and combinations were being considered for the delimitation of zones.

Engineers have started analysis of spatial data from GIS and population in the wards to explore various feasible options for the delimitation process. The final decision on new zone boundaries will be announced by the State government later, officials said.