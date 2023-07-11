ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation to build modern sports training facilities for schoolgirls

July 11, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Modern facilities for imparting training for track and field events are expected to be taken up in more schools with funds under the Nirbhaya Scheme to help girls pursue a career in sports

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation will build modern sports training grounds for girls in Chennai Schools with funds under the Nirbhaya Scheme. 

The civic body will develop a 50-metre running track for training by girls in Saidapet Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Ward 142. Modern facilities for training in track and field events are expected to be taken up in more schools. The scheme will help girls from modest financial background to pursue a career in sports by getting advanced sports training free of cost.

In Chennai Higher Secondary School, Virugambakkam, a modern facility to train students in badminton will be taken up in Ward 128. Work on long jump track for girls will begin shortly. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Badminton court

A modern badminton court has been approved in Ward 133 for girls of Chennai Middle School, Prakasam Road. The civic body will create more sports facilities for advanced training in sports and prepare the girls for national and international events. 

Officials said land would be earmarked for sports training in all the 15 zones. An assessment of land available in peripheral areas, particularly in the vicinity of 139 schools that were recently brought under the purview of the Corporation, will be completed shortly. 

J. John, councillor from Ward 84, said residents had demanded modern sports facilities for girls in Chennai Higher Secondary School in Korattur. 

Residents have demanded that the Corporation utilise land in 30 schools, which were closed before 2011 by the then DMK government, for the development of modern sports facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US