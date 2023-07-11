Chennai Corporation to build modern sports training facilities for schoolgirls

July 11, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will build modern sports training grounds for girls in Chennai Schools with funds under the Nirbhaya Scheme.

The civic body will develop a 50-metre running track for training by girls in Saidapet Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Ward 142. Modern facilities for training in track and field events are expected to be taken up in more schools. The scheme will help girls from modest financial background to pursue a career in sports by getting advanced sports training free of cost.

In Chennai Higher Secondary School, Virugambakkam, a modern facility to train students in badminton will be taken up in Ward 128. Work on long jump track for girls will begin shortly.

Badminton court

A modern badminton court has been approved in Ward 133 for girls of Chennai Middle School, Prakasam Road. The civic body will create more sports facilities for advanced training in sports and prepare the girls for national and international events.

Officials said land would be earmarked for sports training in all the 15 zones. An assessment of land available in peripheral areas, particularly in the vicinity of 139 schools that were recently brought under the purview of the Corporation, will be completed shortly.

J. John, councillor from Ward 84, said residents had demanded modern sports facilities for girls in Chennai Higher Secondary School in Korattur.

Residents have demanded that the Corporation utilise land in 30 schools, which were closed before 2011 by the then DMK government, for the development of modern sports facilities.