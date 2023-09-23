Chennai Corporation to blacklist contractors for delay in completing roadworks

September 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will blacklist contractors who delay roadworks in the city.

More than 10,000 roads have been identified by the Corporation for re-laying and as many as 2,000 roads have been classified as stretches with the worst damages, leading to a rise in complaints on social media by residents.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday ordered officials to convene a meeting of contractors on Monday to identify issues pertaining to roadworks. Of the 10,000 roads identified, work on 2,500 roads has been completed. “Work has been very slow in many areas. We will call all contractors on Monday. Just 3 to 4 km is laid every day. If the performance is not satisfactory, we have to blacklist the contractor,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

Reasons for delay

The Corporation has issued orders to re-lay roads running to a length of 1,493 km at a cost of ₹908 crore. Some contractors reportedly cited rain as an excuse for the delay in implementing the work. However, work by line agencies had also caused delay at some places, the officials said.

Work had not been taken up on 1,000 roads because of the ongoing work by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB). The Corporation has asked the CMWSSB to complete the work before September 30 to facilitate the roadworks, the civic officials said. “The Corporation will issue show-cause notice to the contractors who have delayed the work. If the contractors fail to complete the work in 15 days, it will initiate action.” said a senior official.

Rain in the last few days had delayed the roadwork. Work on more than 500 roads, on which milling was done, had not been completed because of rain.

“We will decide to backlist contractors on a case-by-case basis. Areas such as Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Madipakkam, Manali, Madhavaram, Kolathur, T. Nagar and Ambattur have a large number of damaged roads because of Metro Rail work, Tangedco work and storm-water drain work,” said the official.

