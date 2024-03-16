Chennai Corporation to address spillage, stench concerns of compactor and garbage collection vehicles

March 16, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Chennai

At Koyambedu market, the largest perishable commodities market in the city, open lorries collecting garbage and wastes, driving off, spilling the garbage along their route, is a common sight and the stench from these vehicles forces one to hold their breath in disgust. With no net to cover the garbage, as specified by the civic body, anyone who happens to be driving behind these vehicles might even experience a shower of waste, depending on the wind factor.

During the Budget presentation this year, Mayor R. Priya said there were 102 tipper vehicles to remove garden waste and building debris and efforts would be made to procure fish nets for all the vehicles to avoid spillage of garden waste and construction debris on the roads.

According to civic officials, all open garbage collection lorries were replaced with compactor vehicles at a cost of ₹42 crore, for transporting garbage in a covered manner at the same time reducing the volume by compacting it. The civic body has 69 big compactors of 14 cu.m. capacity and 73 small compactors of six cu.m capacity.

In the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, K. Rajkumar, 34, a lawyer frequenting the area, says the lorries that collect vegetable waste have always remained open, spilling it while plying in and out of the market. “The vehicles carrying waste are covered at least with a cloth in several other countries and even in other States. But never have these lorries been covered. Officials must look into the issue,” he said.

The 60-acre complex reportedly generates an estimated 90 tonnes of waste daily. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) floated a tender in February for the collection and transportation of waste from the flower, fruit, vegetable, and food grain markets in the complex. The designated processing facility, transfer station, or landfill area under the Corporation will receive the waste, as per the tender document.

Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said the use of lorries without the cover to prevent spillage was a violation and assured that a team comprising local authorities in Zone 10 would be formed to look into the matter and initiate action, if necessary.

