Chennai Corporation, TNPCB asked to file status reports on implementation of single-use plastics ban

CHENNAI

26 June 2020 16:01 IST

The direction came from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Greater Chennai Corporation to file status reports regarding the implementation of the ban on single-use plastics, and details of fines issued and prosecutions launched against violators.

The directions came on an application filed by Antony Rubin, who moved the Tribunal stating that the manufacture of plastic woven and non-woven carry bags was continuing and perpetuating a wrong impression in the minds of the public that these plastic carry bags were the only alternatives to thin film plastic carry bags.

Advertising

Advertising

The applicant sought heavy penalties to be imposed on plastic manufacturers who were producing the items banned as per the government order (G.O.) and were distributing them. He sought penalties under the Polluters Pay principle and also heavy penalties to be imposed on chain retail stores who continue to violate the G.O. and are distributing woven and non-woven plastic bags.

Referring to the judgement passed by the Madras High Court, the bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta said the High Court too, had expressed its displeasure about the lethargic manner in which the plastic ban as per the G.O. was being implemented. The Principal Bench of the NGT too, had given successive directions with regard to usage of single-use plastic by State governments, the bench said.

Passing directions, the bench said, “The TNPCB is directed to give a status report regarding the implementation of the G.O. including the action taken against persons who violated the terms of the order and also for implementation of Extended producers Liability provided under the said rules.”

Directions were also issued to the Greater Chennai Corporation to mention the number of persons booked for violation of the G.O., the fines or environmental compensation collected and whether any prosecution has been launched against violators. The Corporation was also directed to mention the mechanism adopted by it to implement the G.O. within its jurisdiction. Both the agencies were given two months to file their reports.