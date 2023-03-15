Chennai Corporation taking steps for paving a straight road between East and West Velachery

March 15, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Finally, hope has dawned for the residents of West Velachery, who had for more than two decades been demanding a straight road to East Velachery. The process to pave the road has been speeded up, with Greater Chennai Corporation officials, led by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, making a spot visit to check the viability of laying a straight road to ensure easy and wider access to hundreds of vehicles plying in both directions.

The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the use of an Open Space Reservation (OSR) land for paving a road, adjacent to the Velachery Bypass Road, to link AGS Colony 4th Main Road through Venkateswara Nagar Road, has brought relief to the residents. The Corporation is also seeking a portion of the temple land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for paving the road.

A senior Corporation official said the process of paving the road on the OSR land was initiated with a resolution put up at the ward committee meeting. The Corporation Commissioner has written to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, seeking a portion of the land, located behind the OSR land, for forming the straight road.

Geetha Ganesh, an office-bearer of the AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, thanked Mr. Bedi for visiting the locality to inspect the feasibility of laying a straight road. She said the straight road would help West Velachery residents have easier and faster access to East Velachery. The residents of West Velachery also want the civic body to remove encroachments on the 2nd Cross Street of Venkateswara Nagar for a wider access road to link the AGS Colony 4th Main Road.