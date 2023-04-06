ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation takes up measurement of buildings underassessed for property tax

April 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Valasaravakkam zone with 25,931 properties has the highest number of underassessed buildings while Sholinganallur zone has the lowest number of such as buildings

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday launched work on reassessment of 2.79 lakh underassessed buildings in the 15 zones of the city.

According to a press release, Valasaravakkam zone with 25,931 properties has the highest number of underassessed buildings. Sholinganallur zone has the lowest number of underassessed buildings.

Tiruvottiyur has 15,479 underassessed buildings, Manali 7,749, Madhavaram 13,945, Tondiarpet 22,188, Royapuram 17,092, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 23,364, Ambattur 23,916, Anna Nagar 22,099, Teynampet 20,204, Kodambakkam 23,122, Alandur 18,130, Adyar 18,210 and Perungudi 20,686.

The officials, in the presence of Mayor R.Priya, deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and deputy commissioner Vishu Mahajan, distributed uniform and identity cards to the workers who visit homes for measuring the buildings, the release said.

