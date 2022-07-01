Chennai Corporation takes action against illegal collection of money at public toilets

Police complaints have been registered against 6 persons

Police complaints have been registered against 6 persons

The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated action against six persons who reportedly collected money from residents at public toilets.

The civic body has asked residents to call helpline 1913 to complain against illegal collection of money at public toilets in the city. Residents can use the public toilets maintained at 943 locations by the Corporation free of cost.

In the past few days, the Corporation received complaints from various residential neighbourhoods and a few commercial areas about illegal collection of money at public toilets. The rise in complaints has been reported only after new councillors were elected.

Corporation officials have inspected the public toilets in Royapuram, where the complaints were registered. Police complaints have been filed against six persons who reportedly collected money at public toilets.

As many as 7,590 toilet seats are maintained by the Corporation in the 15 zones of the city. Work on restoration of 366 public toilets has also started. A total of 860 toilet seats will be added in a few months after the project is implemented.