Chennai Corporation suspends four vendors

The Chennai Corporation suspended four vendors for charging above the maximum retail price (MRP).

When the Revenue Department officials conducted a surprise inspection in three zones in Madhavaram, Alandur and Sholinganallur, they found four vendors selling products above MRP. Their vehicle pass has been confiscated as also the banners and stickers provided to them.

The civic body has requested the residents to register complaints against malpractices by vendors to the control centre by dialling 9499932899 and 044-45680200.