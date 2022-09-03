Chennai Corporation steps up drive to promote source segregation of waste

The Greater Chnnai Corporation on Saturday introduced a new anthem for waste segregation at source. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a new anthem for solid waste management to promote source segregation, prevent illegal dumping of waste and improve residents’ participation in the upkeep of the city.

As the anthem was piloted in various residential areas on Saturday, the civic body launched various initiatives for source segregation of waste. The lyrics stress the need for residents’ taking responsibility for segregation of their waste before handing it over to the battery operated vehicles.

Awards distributed

Mayor R. Priya asked residents to participate in solid waste management initiatives to make the city garbage-free and open defecation free. She distributed awards to participants of the “people’s movement for clean cities”.

As many as 130 representatives, including those from residents’ welfare associations, trade associations, NGOs, volunteers, conservancy workers, hospitals, schools, colleges, government offices, hotels and market places, received awards.

Twelve residents’ welfare associations, which implemented in-house composting and other innovative measures for solid waste management, have been advised to create awareness about best practices in solid waste management.

Sixty conservancy workers received awards for their contribution to best practices in solid waste management. Seven hospitals, seven hotels, two government offices and one market received awards.

Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said the civic body had planned various initiatives to increase source segregation to more than 75%. The Corporation had launched “people’s movement for clean city” campaign to improve waste management, improve public toilets and prevent open defecation, he said.

The State government has framed guidelines and standard operating procedures for the special campaign for solid waste management through the cooperation of more than 20 lakh households and two lakh commercial buildings in the city.