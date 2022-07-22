Chennai Corporation starts work on installing street lights on Station Service Road in Velachery

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started the work of installing street lights on the Station Service Road in Velachery after the Southern Railway deposits ₹1.90 crore for the work

The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up the work of installing street lights on the Station Service Road connecting Velachery with Taramani. The Southern Railway had completed the road running parallel to the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) line after a long delay. The road links the IT corridor with the Velachery Main Road. Motorists are finding it dangerous to drive on the road at night because of the absence of street lights and overspeeding by vehicles.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said efforts were on to hand over the road to the Corporation.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the Southern Railway had deposited ₹1.90 crore for the installation of street lights on the road for a length of 3.30 km from Vijayanagar Service Road to MGR Salai.

The road falling under Adyar and Perungudi zones of the Corporation would have 135 street lights for which work on fixing the poles have begun. The street lights are to be commissioned under five tender packages for which one has been issued and work taken up. The remaining four packages would be finalised and completed soon.

Also regarding the closure of one portion of the lane between Taramani and Perungudi, the railway official said permission had been given to Tangedco for laying cable network, which had been progressing slowly. He said: “The Southern Railway has requested for early execution of the work or restoration of road at the earliest.”