Chennai Corporation starts assessing dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

A team of officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation inspected a TNHB apartment which was built 34 years ago

As part of pre-monsoon exercise, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started assessing the structural condition of dilapidated buildings in the city.

A team of officials and structural engineering experts from Anna University on Thursday visited the premises of a residential apartment developed in Ambattur zone by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board after portions of the building collapsed.

The complex had 168 dwelling units in ground plus two floors built 34 years ago on 2.14 acres of land. The Corporation officials said the report of the structural condition of the building would be ready in one week. If the structure was found unsafe, the Corporation would send a notice to the residents to vacate the structure to prevent any accident during the monsoon.

The civic body is likely to assess the structural condition of dilapidated buildings ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Corporation officials have been helping residents of dilapidated buildings get alternative accommodation during the disaster events associated with the northeast monsoon.

Residents in dilapidated buildings in the 15 zones of the city have been complaining to the Corporation ahead of the northeast monsoon. During previous monsoon, many residents and motorists have died due to collapse of dilapidated buildings.