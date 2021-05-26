Chennai Corporation simplifies registration procedure for mobile vendors and push carts

Interested vegetable and fruit vendors can approach divisional officials and submit the applications.

The Corporation has proposed to simplify the procedure to allow more vegetable and fruit vendors to sell in the 200 divisions, covering the 15 zones in the city.

Interested vegetable and fruit vendors can approach divisional officials and submit the applications. Earlier, the vendors would have to submit the applications in the zonal offices.

Mr. Bedi, confirming the easing of the procedure, said push cart and mobile vendors could apply at the division offices.

T. Subash, a vegetable vendor located in Taramani, complained that visiting the zonal office was hard as the police officials either impound the vehicles or send them back. He said allowing applications at the division offices would make it easier to obtain one and also prevent crowding at zonal offices.

While the civic body has received positive feedback for uploading the contact information of more than 2,100 mobile vendors and 5,000 pushcarts on the Corporation website, there have been complaints of mobile vendors and push carts not visiting certain localities during the past two days.

The civic body made mobile vendors and pushcarts available in all 200 divisions, Mr. Bedi added.