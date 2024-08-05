Chennai Corporation set to revamp grievance redressal system

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to revamp its public grievance redressal system by increasing the staff strength and restructuring the methodology to close complaints, said GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran.

As per the new system, a team of 60 trained staff members will be deputed at the GCC headquarters to resolve complaints and, upon resolving them, reach out to the complainants for their feedback.

“The issues mentioned in a complaint will be looked into by the officials concerned, and steps will be taken to complete the tasks required. For example, the Assistant Executive Engineer will not be able to close a complaint unless the complainant confirms with a higher official that the issue has been resolved,” said the Commissioner.

“The 1913-PGR call centre of the GCC will be strengthened, and the fleet strength will be increased from 10 to 60. Based on the need, it will be scaled up further. Outbound calls will be initiated shortly to get the feedback from the complainants. Contact details will be masked,” he added.

This move comes in the wake of grievance from the public about officials closing complaints before properly addressing the issues mentioned. “The Corporation aims to resolve most of the issues through this system,” said Mr. Kumaragurubaran.

