GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation set to revamp grievance redressal system

Published - August 05, 2024 12:29 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to revamp its public grievance redressal system by increasing the staff strength and restructuring the methodology to close complaints, said GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran.

As per the new system, a team of 60 trained staff members will be deputed at the GCC headquarters to resolve complaints and, upon resolving them, reach out to the complainants for their feedback.

“The issues mentioned in a complaint will be looked into by the officials concerned, and steps will be taken to complete the tasks required. For example, the Assistant Executive Engineer will not be able to close a complaint unless the complainant confirms with a higher official that the issue has been resolved,” said the Commissioner.

  

“The 1913-PGR call centre of the GCC will be strengthened, and the fleet strength will be increased from 10 to 60. Based on the need, it will be scaled up further. Outbound calls will be initiated shortly to get the feedback from the complainants. Contact details will be masked,” he added.

  

This move comes in the wake of grievance from the public about officials closing complaints before properly addressing the issues mentioned. “The Corporation aims to resolve most of the issues through this system,” said Mr. Kumaragurubaran.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.