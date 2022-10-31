Chennai Corporation sends Class 10 toppers on tour

50 students, accompanied by five teachers, sent on a tour of Delhi, Shimla and Chandigarh by the civic body

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 23:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty students of Chennai Schools, who topped the Class 10 exams this year, on Monday left the city on a tour of Delhi, Shimla and Chandigarh. The Greater Chennai Corporation has sent these toppers on the tour to learn about the historical importance of these locations.

Every year, the GCC sends toppers in SSLC examinations on a tour.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A total of 40 girls and 10 boys boarded the train at Perambur Railway Station on Monday in the presence of Mayor Priya Rajan. She distributed sweet packets to the students. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar was present. Five teachers of Chennai Schools are accompanying the students, who will return on November 8, said a press release from the Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
school
Chennai Corporation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app