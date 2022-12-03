Chennai Corporation seeks feedback from residents for Citizen Perception Study

December 03, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Ltd. have invited the public to fill a Citizen Perception Study to review opinion on living in Chennai. A prize of ₹5,000 will be given to those who share the highest number of posts on the study.

The study aims at collecting public opinion on livability in the city and asks questions on the affordability and accessibility of public transport, education facilities, water supply and healthcare facilities among others. Participants in the study have to choose a number between one and five where five is the best situation.

The State government and the Corporation will assess the responses and identify places where there is scope for improvement. “The GCC has taken a number of steps in various sectors to improve the livability of the city, including storm-water drains, better solid waste management, beautification, infrastructure for the differently abled and maintenance of parks and playgrounds,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. There was a long way to go but the Corporation had been making significant strides in this regard.

The study is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs. Answers will be evaluated to calculate which city had the best ease of living index.

The study can be accessed at https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback