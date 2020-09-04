Chennai Corporation seals nearly 50 shops for violation of norms

Effects unclear: According to officials, the impact of the lockdown relaxations will become apparent only during the third week of September.

At least 700 residents have been penalised for failing to wear masks

The Greater Chennai Corporation has sealed at least 50 shops for violations pertaining to physical distancing, mask wearing and air-conditioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 700 persons who failed to wear masks were penalised. Shops in violation of the norms, in areas such as Triplicane, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam, were sealed on Friday for 14 days.

Fines for spitting

Civic officials said they would start collecting fines for spitting in public spaces, focusing on commercial areas that are crowded.

City Health Officer Jagadeesan said the number of COVID-19 cases in the city was decreasing in most zones. “We have more positive cases in Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam. Cases in north Chennai are declining. We are monitoring the situation in Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Adyar,” he said.

The impact of the lockdown relaxations would become apparent only during the third week of September, officials said.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Harmander Singh ordered civic officials to penalise violators of norms pertaining to physical distancing, mask wearing and air conditioning of shops.

Representatives meet

A meeting of representatives of marriage halls and places of worship was held in various zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Corporation has also intensified fever camps in various parts of the city. At least 22.5 lakh residents have participated in the camps, so far.

The case fatality rate in the city is 2.03%. Active cases are over 1,000 in zones such as Adyar, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam.

At least 9% of city residents who have tested positive are active cases.