Chennai Corporation seals 16 high-value properties for failure to pay property tax

February 18, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 4.5 lakh properties across the city have property tax arrears, officials said; posters and banners have been put up at 620 such properties advising owners to pay up

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai has more than 13 lakh property tax assessees in total. As many as 7.53 lakh property tax assessees have paid the property tax in the half year period of October 2022 - March 2023, Chennai Corporation officials said. File | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has started locking and sealing of properties in the city, for their failure to pay property tax. More than 4.5 lakh properties have been identified with property tax arrears across the 15 zones of the city.

As many as 16 high-value properties have been sealed in the city as of Saturday. However, the civic body officials have been directed not to lock and seal residential properties for failure of the owner to pay property tax arrears.

The Chennai Corporation has also started sending notices by post to property owners who have failed to pay their tax. The GCC has issued notice to 620 such properties for failure to pay property tax. “Posters and banners have been put up at the 620 properties, advising the property owners to pay the tax,” said an official.

Property tax collection has increased over the last fortnight from ₹32 crore to ₹45 crore. As many as 7.53 lakh property tax assessees have paid the property tax in the half year period of October 2022 - March 2023. The city has more than 13 lakh property tax assessees. 

This week, GCC officials in Ambattur zone, ward 84, locked and sealed a large garment trading unit for non-payment of property tax and professional tax. The property tax arrears for the property was ₹12.65 lakh, officials said.

