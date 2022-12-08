Chennai Corporation seals 120 establishments without trade licence

December 08, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday sealed 120 commercial establishments that were functioning without trade licence in congested commercial areas such as Ritchie Street and George Town.

Officials said 90 establishments in Ritchie Street and 30 in Mint Street and Nainiappan Street were sealed for failure to pay trade licence fees and profession tax. More than ₹4.5 lakh of profession tax and ₹1.75 lakh in trade licence fees was collected by the Corporation staff on Thursday in Ritchie Street and Mint Street.

Following the Corporation action, 108 establishments submitted applications and the demand draft for trade licence.

According to estimates by officials, more than 25,000 shops and commercial establishments had not obtained trade licence and paid profession tax in areas such as George Town and Royapuram. Some trades not on the list of licensed trades had not paid the profession tax. For example, more than 5,000 establishments in logistics near Chennai Port have not paid profession tax.

More than 2,500 of the 4,000 shops in Ritchie Street selling electronic goods had not paid tax, according to estimates.

Many shops in NSC Bose Road, Mint Street, Nainiappan Street, Govindappan Street, Kasi Street, Anderson Street, Malaya Perumal Street, Bander Street, Badrian Street, Armenian Street, Thambu Chetty Street, Lingi Street, Angappa Nayakkan Street, Moore Street, Second Line Beach, Coral Merchant Street, Seven Wells, Prakasam Salai, Mannady, Aadhiappa Graamani Street, Sathan Muttiah Mudali Street, Thatappan Street, Acharappan Street, Wall Tax Road, Royapuram M.C. Road, Surya Narayanan Street, Cemetery Road, G.A. Road, Madha Koil Street and Kalmandapam had not paid trade licence fee.