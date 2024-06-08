ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation schools to introduce French lessons soon: Mayor

Published - June 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

GCC to begin talks with Embassy of France to conduct language courses for students of Corporation schools; discussions on Sister City Cooperation with cities such as Vladivostok will resume shortly, says Mayor R. Priya

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start discussions with the Embassy of France to launch French language courses in Corporation Schools after the Mayor and the elected representatives return to Ripon Buildings next week.

Starting Monday, the Mayor and elected representatives of the GCC will start visiting Ripon Buildings to resume local administration projects and welfare measures as the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha election has been lifted.

“We will launch French courses for the students of Chennai Corporation schools. We are in talks with the Embassy of France,” said Mayor R. Priya.

There will also be discussions on measures to be taken to prevent inundation during northeast monsoon and the resultant slushy roads. The civic body has started focussing on improving rain preparedness as the city has been witnessing unusual rainfall in June, during the southwest monsoon. Usually, most of the rainfall the city receives, is during the northeast monsoon season.  

Chennai Corporation will also start work on new projects to improve infrastructure in beaches — Marina and Besant Nagar. Talks on Sister City Cooperation with cities such as Vladivostok will resume shortly. “The sister city cooperation will focus on education,” said Ms.Priya.

The Corporation has already launched various projects to improve the education of students in its schools with support from other countries. Teachers of the Corporation schools have visited countries, such as Finland, ahead of projects kicking off to improve smart classrooms. The civic body has also launched a project to modernise schools for 1.3 lakh poor students, under various projects, like CITIIS.

