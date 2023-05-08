Chennai Corporation Schools register 88.86 pass percentage in Plus Two examination

May 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Chennai Schools have registered an overall pass percentage of 88.86 in the Plus Two examination results that were declared on Monday.

A total of 5,899 students of 32 Corporation schools appeared for the examination. As many as 2,129 boys and 2,995 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of boys is 81.07 while among the girls it was 91.5.

Officials congratulated teachers of the school in Puliyur for achieving 100% pass result. Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Subbarayan Street registered 98.29%, Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Nesapakkam registered 97.89%, Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Pulla Avenue registered 97.44%, and Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Tiruvanmiyur registered 95.55% pass result.

In all, 71 students from Chennai Schools secured centum in individual subjects, including one student in chemistry, one in botany, two each in maths, accountancy and statistics, one in history, two in geography, seven in economics, 20 in accountancy and three in computer science. A total of 42 students secured 99 marks.

As many as 52 students secured more than 551 out of 600 marks, 254 students secured marks in the range of 501-550 and 456 students secured between 451 and 500 marks.

Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road secured the first mark of 592 out of 600. The second rank of 589 was secured by Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Market Street. Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet came third with 587 marks.