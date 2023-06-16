ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation school to get six new classrooms

June 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dayanidhi Maran and Sekarbabu lay foundation stone for the classrooms at Ellispuram, storm-water drain project and for social welfare centre at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday laid the foundation stone for six new classrooms at the Chennai Middle School in Ellispuram. The classrooms are being constructed at a cost of ₹1.60 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund and will cover an area of 726 sq. ft.

The two also laid the foundation stone for a 195-metre storm-water drain and social welfare centre at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar at a cost of ₹16 lakh under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme and ₹9 lakh respectively.

The Minister later inaugurated work on the construction of a three-storey school for the Urdu school on Angappanayakan Street at a cost of ₹96.17 lakh under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS).

The Diwan Bahadur Sivagnanam Park at Kondithope spanning 3,200 sq. m. with children‘s playground which was constructed at a cost of ₹77 lakh under the capital fund was inaugurated. The park, which is now open for public use, has an outdoor fitness centre, badminton court, fountains, pavements and toilets.

