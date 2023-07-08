ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation school students to now go on industrial visits

July 08, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The aim of the initiative is to help students learn about opportunities available after school, and to guide them in making the right career choices, said Chennai Mayor R. Priya

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Mayor R. Priya interacted with the first batch of students who are to go on an industrial visit, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya on Saturday, launched an industrial visit programme for students of Chennai Corporation schools.

Ms. Priya said students will be taken on industrial visits to factories in and around Chennai. Industrial premises of multi-national corporations too, will be identified in the Chennai Metropolitan Area for the programme. to help the students of Corporation Schools learn about opportunities available ahead of them after school, and to help them make the right career choices.

As many as 521 students have been selected for the industrial visit in the first batch, said Ms. Priya. The students will visit industrial premises in areas such as Ennore, Sholinganallur and Ambattur. A total of 5,200 students in class 11 will be taken in 15 phases from July to November for these industrial visits. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to increase the number of students in higher education institutions by launching more such programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The students will also be taken to the Birla Planetarium and Ennore Port, said Ms. Priya.

Ms. Priya interacted with the first batch of students at Ripon Buildings in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari and flagged off the vehicles for the industrial visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US