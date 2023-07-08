HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation school students to now go on industrial visits

The aim of the initiative is to help students learn about opportunities available after school, and to guide them in making the right career choices, said Chennai Mayor R. Priya

July 08, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Mayor R. Priya interacted with the first batch of students who are to go on an industrial visit, on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Chennai Mayor R. Priya interacted with the first batch of students who are to go on an industrial visit, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya on Saturday, launched an industrial visit programme for students of Chennai Corporation schools.

Ms. Priya said students will be taken on industrial visits to factories in and around Chennai. Industrial premises of multi-national corporations too, will be identified in the Chennai Metropolitan Area for the programme. to help the students of Corporation Schools learn about opportunities available ahead of them after school, and to help them make the right career choices.

As many as 521 students have been selected for the industrial visit in the first batch, said Ms. Priya. The students will visit industrial premises in areas such as Ennore, Sholinganallur and Ambattur. A total of 5,200 students in class 11 will be taken in 15 phases from July to November for these industrial visits. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to increase the number of students in higher education institutions by launching more such programmes.

The students will also be taken to the Birla Planetarium and Ennore Port, said Ms. Priya.

Ms. Priya interacted with the first batch of students at Ripon Buildings in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari and flagged off the vehicles for the industrial visit.

