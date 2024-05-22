Chennai Corporation sanitary workers protest demanding regularisation and salary hike

“The toilets of the Greater Chennai Corporation are not in a usable condition. We are not offered safety gear such as gloves by the civic body. Working on a main road, there are not many bus shelters to rest under during heavy showers or away from the scorching sun,” said B.Kuttyma, 39, who has been working in ward 60 under Zone 5 for nine years.

She was among many, employed under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), who staged a protest led by Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC) members at the GCC Zone 5 office in Basin Bridge demanding their jobs be made permanent and a salary hike.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC) (North) Katta Ravi Teja said the maintenance of toilets has taken a hit in a few locations owing to staff shortage. “Toilet maintenance was outsourced to RSB Arch Project Consultants Private Limited in some areas such as Walltax Road, where hourly cleaning takes place. In other areas where GCC is responsible, steps will be taken to ensure cleanliness,” he added.

Notably, on February 22, during the Council meeting, a resolution was passed to fill 1,061 vacancies in Division 12, 13 and 14 in Zone 5 under the DAY-NULM programme. The workers hired for these positions will be paid ₹687 per day, as per the circular released by the Solid Waste Management Department on August 9, 2023, the resolution stated.

M. Muniammal, 52, another sanitary worker near the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate on Anna Salai, said she has been receiving ₹21,000 on the 18th of every month, which does not help meet her needs. “With no EPF [Employees’ Provident Fund] and no job security — we are unable to own a house. Debts for kid’s education and rent keep mounting,” she alleged.

R. Mohan, Communist Party of India (CPI) State Treasurer and Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam district president said another protest at the Zone 4 office would be held pressing for regularisation of jobs and salary hike.

According to sources at the RDC’s office, permanency is offered to a few based on considerations such as the worker’s family and physical condition. “Otherwise, they have to request the headquarters,” the sources stated.

According to the GCC’s website, there are totally 18,845 sanitary workers, including 4,727 permanent sanitary workers, 4,460 temporary workers under DAY-NULM and 9,195 with private contractors. They are involved in various aspects of keeping the city clean, including clearing the storm-water drains and silt catch pits, door-to-door garbage collection, collection from garbage bins, waste segregation and toilet cleaning.

