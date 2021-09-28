Chennai

Chennai Corporation revises work allocation of all chief engineers

Greater Chennai Corporation has revised the work allocation of all the five chief engineers in the city.

According to the revised designation, Chief Engineer N. Mahesan, who was formerly chief engineer (solid waste management), has been given the additional charge of special projects, mechanical department and smart city scheme.

S. Rajendran, who was formerly chief engineer (roads and bridges), has been given the designation of chief engineer (general) and has been allocated bus route roads and interior roads department, storm water drains department, general engineering coordination, Singara Chennai 2.0 and all government announcements.

S. Kalimuthu, who was formerly chief engineer (parks), will be chief engineer (buildings and bridges), looking after buildings department, burial grounds, public toilets, quality control and bridges department.

L. Nandakumar, who was formerly chief engineer (general), has been allocated parks department, CRRT, disaster management department, Namakku Namme Thittam and TN urban employment scheme.

P. Duraisamy, who was formerly chief engineer (planning), has been allocated electrical department, IT Cell, GIS, Integrated Command and Control Centre and Town Planning department.


