Chennai Corporation revenue department officers demand cancellation of transfer orders

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Revenue Officers’ Association has demanded the civic body to cancel the orders for transfer of tax collectors, licence inspectors, and tax assessors.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the association said the officers had to commute long distances to reach their offices as the new postings had been made without considering their conditions at home. The association stressed the need for proper counselling before transfers as the long distances commute of officers from home to workplace every day is expected to have an impact on revenue collection in the city.

The association also sent a letter on May 18, demanding counselling sessions considering their request before effecting the transfer. Many officers have been transferred without counselling. Some officers who have not completed three years in a ward have been transferred while those who have completed three years have not been transferred, the letter said.