GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation revenue department officers demand cancellation of transfer orders

The association stressed the need for proper counselling before transfers as the long distances commute of officers from home to workplace every day is expected to have an impact on revenue collection in the city

Published - June 30, 2024 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Revenue Officers’ Association has demanded the civic body to cancel the orders for transfer of tax collectors, licence inspectors, and tax assessors.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the association said the officers had to commute long distances to reach their offices as the new postings had been made without considering their conditions at home. The association stressed the need for proper counselling before transfers as the long distances commute of officers from home to workplace every day is expected to have an impact on revenue collection in the city.

The association also sent a letter on May 18, demanding counselling sessions considering their request before effecting the transfer. Many officers have been transferred without counselling. Some officers who have not completed three years in a ward have been transferred while those who have completed three years have not been transferred, the letter said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.