Chennai Corporation restarts stalled footpath improvement work in the city

The Chennai Corporation, which had stopped several projects due to the lockdown announced at the end of March, has started paving new footpaths under the Smart City Mission after a gap of more than two months. The civic body, which had initiated and completed several footpath expansion projects at NSC Bose Road, Binny Road in Nungbakkam and Police Commissioner’s Road in Egmore, is now developing modernised footpath at eight places in various parts of the city.

A senior official of Chennai Corporation said footpath expansion and improvement work that was stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown has been re-started at four arterial roads in Tondiarpet zone, three roads in Kodambakkam Zone and one road in Adyar zone. As per the guidelines issued by the State government to use limited workforce and to maintain physical distancing, 67 workers have been engaged to execute an area of 10,200 square metres for footpath improvement work. The work would be completed shortly, he added.

The footpath improvement work is being carried out on arterial roads including MKB Nagar Central Avenue, B.B. Road, North Terminus Road, and MKB Nagar West Avenue in north Chennai. In south Chennai, the pavement work is being taken up on Duraisamy Road, Ashok Nagar 11th and 21st Avenues and Velachery Main Road near Phoenix mall.

The footpaths, which are being expanded and improved as per the Non Motorised Transport Policy, will have a width of 10 feet on both sides, providing a smooth and even walking experience. Paving tiles and granite bollards throughout the length and breadth of the footpath will prevent two-wheelers and other vehicles being parked and the construction of table-top type footpaths at every junctions of the road will provide easy access for persons with disabilities.

The civic official said footpath work, along with paving of new roads, is being carried out at G.N. Chetty Road and Tondiarpet Road.