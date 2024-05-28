Chennai Corporation requests coordination from other departments for projects

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) held talks officials from various departments, including the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to work in coordination to expedite ongoing projects. Projects exceeding their timelines will be regularly reviewed, and contractors will be followed up to ensure timely completion, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan told officials on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

He also insisted that new or ongoing construction work lacking necessary approvals, such as setbacks or floor-level projections, must be halted to prevent risks associated with the proximity of electricity lines.

Officials were instructed to provide detailed information on the projects undertaken, specifying the departments responsible and the exact stretches involved. They must indicate timelines for road cut restoration and tentative completion dates.

According to Dr. Radhakrishnan, traffic diversion boards with clear routes and guidance for alternative paths to hospitals, schools, and public transportation must be installed. “If the main work is completed but house service connections are pending, partial restoration should be done to make roads motorable. Access for residents should not be entirely cut off during construction; appropriate barricading must be implemented to ensure accessibility,” he added.

“Officials were also directed to be sensitive to public complaints and grievances, ensuring that the work causes minimal disruption to daily activities,” he added.

