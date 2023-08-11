HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation reports 23% vacancies in Group A, B cadre posts

The Corporation has now sent a proposal to the T.N. government to fill 657 posts through the T.N. Public Service Commission

August 11, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
A view of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s headquarters, Ripon Building

A view of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s headquarters, Ripon Building | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Vacancies for Group A and Group B cadre posts in various departments of the Chennai Corporation stand at 23% at present. The Chennai Corporation has now sent a detailed proposal to the State government to fill 657 posts through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Councillors say GCC Council has lost powers due to new Act and Rules

According to Corporation officials, the direct recruitment through the TNPSC of Group A and Group B cadre posts is expected to strengthen the human resources capacity of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The recruitment, through a competitive examination, is expected to improve the quality of professionals in the Corporation. Officials said 30% of the candidates hired will be women as per the policy of the State government.

The World Bank has allocated USD 2.5 million and another tranche of USD 2.5 million again, over a period of one year for achieving the target of reduction in vacancies in the first year. The allocated amount by the World Bank in the next four years will be USD 10 million. The World Bank will give the Corporation USD 0.27 million for every percentage reduction in vacancies, up to a maximum of USD 5 million.

Chennai Corporation's move to reduce vacancies under new rules riles employees

Owing to the revised staffing position based on the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, notified by the State government on April 4, 2023, a detailed revised staffing pattern proposal based on the present requirement will also be prepared and sent to the government, officials said.

Many councillors have flagged the issue of rising vacancies in the Chennai Corporation, which has affected the delivery of services for residents of the city. Rising vacancies in the posts of engineers, doctors and other professionals have been reported in various departments. Corporation workers have also demanded that the vacancies be filled to improve services.

