Chennai Corporation removes more than 10,000 encroachments along footpaths, roads for pedestrian movement

April 15, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The drive in the past months will be intensified further in the coming months, officials say

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation has asked residents to report about encroachments on footpaths and roads. The footpath with encroachments on Rajamannar Salai in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

After removing 11,395 encroachments in the city this year, Chennai Corporation has intensified the drive to remove encroachments, both temporary and permanent, from the footpaths and roads to facilitate pedestrian movement and improve traffic flow. 

Adyar zone reported the largest number of temporary encroachments (1,072 structures) that have been removed. As many as 715 temporary structures encroaching upon roads and footpaths in Alandur have also been removed, officials said.

The GCC has identified more than 500 temporary encroachments in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Kodambakkam. Manali zone has reported the largest number of permanent structures (517 buildings) that have encroached on footpaths and roads, officials added. 

Civic officials in zones such as Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Adyar have identified a large number of permanent encroachments and have removed them. Sholinganallur zone with just 19 encroachments, which were removed by officials during the last fortnight, have registered the least number in the city.

Residents in various wards have flagged the issue of rise in encroachments and the increasing traffic congestion due to this. Important bus route roads, such as Anna Nagar Second Avenue, Tank Bund Road, Nelson Manickam Road, Purasawalkam High Road, Brick Kiln Road and Usman Road have been among the stretches that have reported a large number of complaints about encroachments, officials said.

After completing the work on storm water drains in several roads, the Chennai Corporation has planned to improve facilities for improving pedestrian movement. Residents can call helpline 1913 to report civic issues caused by encroachments along the roads and footpaths. 

In a bid to promote pedestrian movement during night, the civic body has also replaced damaged streetlights and cables at 234 spots in areas dug up for storm water drain projects, officials said.

