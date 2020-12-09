Chennai Corporation removes hutments in Park Town, residents protest

CHENNAI

09 December 2020 16:38 IST

Residents said they have been allotted tenements in Perumbakkam, and moving there would affect their livelihoods and the education of their children

Tension prevailed in Gandhi Nagar, Park Town when a group of residents entered into the Cooum River protesting against the eviction drive carried out by the Chennai Corporation on Wednesday. The protesters were demanding that the State government allot them houses in the nearby flats belonging to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB).

A large number of hutments had come up along the banks of the Cooum River near Island Grounds, on Anna Salai. The Chennai Corporation, assisted by the Chennai City Police, demolished more than 350 houses as part of the Cooum Restoration project.

A senior official of the Royapuram Zone under whose limits the locality falls, said a total of 2,060 houses were identified for encroachment removal under the Chennai City River Restoration project, on the banks of the Cooum River. The civic body was assisting in shifting the residents from the encroached site, which belongs to the Water Resources Department. While more than 1,720 houses were removed last year, on Wednesday, more than 350 houses were demolished. He said the residents have been rehabilitated by allocating them houses at the TNSCB tenements in Perumbakkam.

‘Livelihood will be affected’

S. Elumalai, who has been living in the locality for more than 45 years, said, “When a survey was conducted around May last year by the officials of the Chennai Corporation, the Water Resources Department and the TNSCB, assured residents that they would be shifting them to the nearby tenements. But now they are going back on their word and asking us to move to the flats in Perumbakkam.” An auto driver by profession, he said the family would face severe hardships in trying to make a living. He also said the education of his grandchildren, who are studying in the nearby Army-run school, would be affected.

G. Selva, secretary of CPI(M) Chennai Central zone, said the State government had given notice to the residents of the area in November last year to carry out the demolition of the houses for clearing the encroachments on the banks of the Cooum River. But due to COVID-19 ,the eviction drive got postponed.

Peition submitted

While the authorities of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) said the residents would be allotted flats at the Perumbakkam site, the residents had requested the Chennai Collector to allot houses at the newly-constructed and vacant slum tenements in Egmore or Moolakothalam, as the education of the children and the livelihood of the residents would be affected. A petition was also given to the Managing Director of TNSCB on Tuesday seeking an intervention to allot the residents houses in nearby areas rather than at Perumbakkam.