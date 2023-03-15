ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation removes encroachments on pavements in Aminjikarai

March 15, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the civic body said several shops and hawkers have completely taken over the pavements and are causing traffic bottlenecks, as the space of the carriageway has been reduced

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation went on an encroachment removal drive in Aminjikarai on Wednesday. Officials of the Anna Nagar zone are executing the encroachment removal drive. 

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said several shops and hawkers have completely taken over the pavements, from the junction of Poonamallee High Road to Thiru Vi Ka Park in Pulla Avenue in Aminjikarai causing traffic bottlenecks, by reducing the space of the carriageway. Pulla Avenue is an important arterial road for the Chennai Metro station located near Thiru Vi Ka park. 

The senior official of the Anna Nagar zone said more than 60 or 70 shops have encroached on both sides of the pavement, and to remove the encroachments, a drive was being conducted on Wednesday.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials of the civic body have also started removing encroachments at a fruit and vegetable market which has encroached on a portion of the footpath on Poonamallee High Road. 

The senior Corporation official warned commercial establishments and shops that the encroachment drive would continue in and around Aminjikarai. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / road safety

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US