Chennai Corporation removes encroachments on pavements in Aminjikarai

March 15, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation went on an encroachment removal drive in Aminjikarai on Wednesday. Officials of the Anna Nagar zone are executing the encroachment removal drive.

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said several shops and hawkers have completely taken over the pavements, from the junction of Poonamallee High Road to Thiru Vi Ka Park in Pulla Avenue in Aminjikarai causing traffic bottlenecks, by reducing the space of the carriageway. Pulla Avenue is an important arterial road for the Chennai Metro station located near Thiru Vi Ka park.

The senior official of the Anna Nagar zone said more than 60 or 70 shops have encroached on both sides of the pavement, and to remove the encroachments, a drive was being conducted on Wednesday.

The officials of the civic body have also started removing encroachments at a fruit and vegetable market which has encroached on a portion of the footpath on Poonamallee High Road.

The senior Corporation official warned commercial establishments and shops that the encroachment drive would continue in and around Aminjikarai.