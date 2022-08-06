Chennai Corporation removes encroachments near Pallikaranai marshland

The Greater Chennai Corporation officials say they will demolish encroachments near Pallikaranai marshland based on the inputs given by the Revenue Department

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Revenue Department on Saturday started a drive to remove encroachments in the vicinity of Pallikaranai marshland.

As per the directions of the Madras High Court, the officials demolished encroachments at survey No. 658/1 of Pallikkaranai village near Velachery MRTS station.

Among the buildings demolished were a 1,840 sq. ft. food court, 1,260 sq. ft. marriage hall, a 600 sq. ft. storeroom, 350 sq. ft. waterwash unit, 98 metre compound wall, 1,200 sq. ft. tin shed, 1,200 sq. ft. sheet hut, and 600 sq. ft. thatched roof. Encroachments have come up inside water courses in the area, increasing the risk of flooding during heavy rain. More encroachments will be demolished shortly based on the inputs of the Revenue Department, said the officials.

Officials in the Chennai district administration said a list of encroachments will be finalised shortly. Many encroachments in water courses have led to flooding in residential areas around the marshland which is spread across the Adyar, Perungudi and Alandur zones. Local residents said they had been complaining about new encroachments around the marshland for several years.

The Revenue Department has handed over large parcels of land in the vicinity of Pallikaranai marshland to the Railways. Many illegal buildings have come up on the land in the past few years.

Residents’ campaign

Local residents have launched a “Save Pallikaranai” campaign to save the marshland, drawing attention to the encroachments on the revenue land in the past few years and the pollution caused by the garbage dump.

The Corporation has been dumping 2,500 tonnes of garbage every day for the past four decades on a portion of the marshland. Residents have demanded that the Corporation facilitate the restoration of the marshland by removing more encroachments and closing the 200-acre garbage dump in Perungudi.