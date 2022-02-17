Chennai Corporation removes 2,086 posters, collects ₹1.68 lakh fine

95 FIRs filed against those responsible for defacement of walls

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected a fine of ₹1.68 lakh from those responsible for defacement of walls and removed 2,086 posters in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to a press release, as many as 20 complaints pertaining to the defacement of property were received recently. A total of 22,116 defacements have been removed in the city after the model code of conduct came into force. A total of 95 FIRs have been filed.

GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officials to take action against those responsible under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 during this election, the release said.