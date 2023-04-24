ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation removes 1,581 encroachments from pavements, roads

April 24, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corporation’s flying squads clear encroachments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; the civic body has appealed to the residents to call 1913 and complain about encroachments

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 1,581 encroachments in the past three weeks in various parts of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has formed flying squads to clear encroachments in all zones of the city. The flying squads have been clearing encroachments from pavements and roads every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flying squads visit localities based on complaints from residents. Residents have been asked to call helpline 1913 to complain about encroachments.

In Teynampet zone, the maximum number of 274 encroachments have been removed, including 114 permanent structures, followed by Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar where 222 encroachments have been removed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has asked encroachers to remove all encroachments of their own accord to avoid legal action against them.

The Corporation has plugged 2,288 illegal sewage connections from various parts of the city. It has collected ₹5.7 lakh as fine from residents and commercial establishments for violations pertaining to illegal sewage connections. Ambattur zone reported the largest number of illegal sewage connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US